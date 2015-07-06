LONDON, July 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Religious
groups are an under-used health resource that could help achieve
universal healthcare and accelerate the medical response to
disease outbreaks, health experts said on Tuesday.
Faith-based organisations such as the Islamic Relief or the
Salvation Army are the only health providers in some regions and
the medical community should build on their experience, reach
and influence to save lives, a study published in the Lancet
medical journal said.
"Religious groups are major players in the delivery of
healthcare, particularly in hard-to-reach and rural areas that
are not adequately served by government," Edward Mills, the
author of the study and a senior epidemiologist at Global
Evaluative Sciences in Canada, said in a statement.
During the Ebola outbreak in West Africa faith groups were
key mediators, persuading communities to drop their custom of
embracing the dead, and providing vital medical services and
support.
In Sierra Leone, Muslim and Christian leaders led the United
Nations children's agency (UNICEF) campaign which increased
immunisation rates in children to 75 percent from 6 percent.
"It is time for the general medical community to recognise
the magnitude of services offered (by faith-based groups) and
partner or support (them) to provide long-standing improvements
in health," Mills said.
Faith-based groups already provide immunisation,
anti-malaria campaigns, maternal health and HIV services,
especially in countries with weak public health systems, the
study said.
World leaders are due to adopt new development targets, such
as ending poverty, reducing child mortality and tackling climate
change later this year to replace eight expiring U.N. Millennium
Development Goals (MDGs).
The new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are expected to
be adopted at a U.N. summit in September.
