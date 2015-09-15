NAIROBI, Sept 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Grace's
five-year-old daughter was admitted to hospital in Kenya with a
chest infection, she didn't suspect HIV.
It was only four years later, when Grace became so ill she
had to be carried to hospital, that she found they were both HIV
positive.
The pair now receive free, world-class treatment at one of
the capital's top private hospitals.
Most of the 3,000 patients at Mater Hospital's Comprehensive
Care Clinic, dedicated to HIV/AIDS treatment, come from nearby
shanty towns. It is entirely donor funded, mainly by the United
States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).
"If I hadn't come here I would be dead," said Grace, a
32-year-old single mother from Nairobi's Fuata Nyayo slum, who
declined to give her full name.
Earmarked funding from donors like PEPFAR and the Global
Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has benefited
millions of people like Grace.
In Kenya, HIV prevalence among adults has almost halved
since the mid-1990s to 5.3 percent in 2014, according to UNAIDS.
Around 60 percent of Kenya's annual $1.25 billion health
budget is spent on HIV/AIDS, the Thomson Reuters Foundation
calculated, using government and UNAIDS figures. Of that, about
three quarters comes from international sources, UNAIDS says.
Yet HIV/AIDS remains the leading cause of death in Kenya,
responsible for nearly three in 10 deaths in the east African
country, where 1.6 million Kenyans are infected, government data
in 2014 shows.
The disproportionate focus on HIV/AIDS has come at the
expense of other diseases and the wider health system struggling
to reach people in slums and remote arid regions, experts say.
"We should have tackled the reproductive health issues and
HIV together," said one Kenyan working with an HIV charity who
declined to be named. "HIV got a momentum and... the rest... got
forgotten."
STRONGER HEALTH SYSTEM
The new U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), due to be
agreed by world leaders later this month, seek to build on the
Millennium Development Goals by reducing maternal mortality and
ending the AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics by 2030.
One goal is universal health coverage - good quality,
affordable health services for all - and greater recruitment,
training and retention of health workers.
If Kenya and other developing countries are to meet the
SDGs, they need to shift investment away from diseases like HIV
and towards strengthening health systems, experts say.
Although maternity, under-five and emergency services are
nominally free in Kenya, cash-strapped government facilities are
overstretched, forcing patients to buy their own medicines.
Grace and her daughter had to sleep on the floor when they
were admitted to Nairobi's government-run Mbagathi Hospital
because all the beds were full.
Patients have died because of an ongoing strike by nurses
over non-payment of salaries, according to local media reports.
Staff morale is low and patients often complain of abuse.
To build a better health system, Kenya must prioritise
preventative and primary level care and eliminating wasteful
systems, experts say.
Half of Kenya's health budget is wasted through inefficiency
and corruption, said Peter Kimuu, head of the health ministry's
Directorate of Policy, Planning and Health Care Financing.
Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that
20 to 40 percent of health budgets is wasted.
"The agenda in the next 10 to 15 years is really... the
efficiency agenda rather than the revenue-raising agenda," said
Joseph Kutzin, a WHO expert on health financing.
For example, a nutritionist hired to advise people with HIV
on their diets could also be employed to counsel diabetic
patients and pregnant women.
EBOLA
On the donor side, funders need to focus more on the
long-term health picture and become more flexible in their
funding, analysts say.
"When there is a crisis, everybody is mobilised ... It's
very easy to get money," said the United Nations' resident and
humanitarian coordinator in Kenya, Nardos Bekele-Thomas.
Around 70 percent of U.N. spending in Kenya between 2009 and
2013 was on emergencies, such as hunger and displacement caused
by drought, poverty and conflict.
"There is nothing to show (for it)," she said. "We have to
mobilise this energy and resources for preventing crises."
Reform is under way.
In Kenya, PEPFAR is phasing out Kenya Pharma, a parallel
procurement system set up by U.S. development agency USAID, to
deliver HIV drugs. Instead, it is investing in the Kenyan
government's supply chain.
Yet problems persist.
Some 60 percent of Kenya's donor support is off-budget, the
health ministry's Kimuu said, which means it is spent on items
that are not in the government five-year health sector strategy.
"Many donors will not give money to support that strategy,"
said Kimuu. "They will come and set their own projects."
Where there is corruption, it is easier for donors to track
spending and achieve their targets via standalone programmes.
GAME CHANGER
Universal health coverage could be a catalyst in improving
health indicators among poor, forgotten populations.
Globally, over 1 billion people cannot access the healthcare
they need, and 100 million are pushed into poverty each year due
to "catastrophic" spending on medical care, the WHO says.
In Kenya, 37 percent of healthcare is funded by patients,
which hits the poor hardest, 35 percent by donors and 28 percent
by government, the government says.
It plans to introduce compulsory health insurance which
would entitle Kenyans to a package of services from 4,000 public
or 6,000 private health facilities, Kimuu said.
Government medical centres would have an incentive to
improve their services as they would be paid according to the
number of patients they treated, he added.
Without a shift in focus to primary healthcare interventions
such as vaccination campaigns, the SDG targets will not be met.
"We see a lot of preventable illnesses ... things that with
a bit of public awareness and education would not be in
hospital," said Mercy Korir, a doctor, who estimates that such
cases account for two-thirds of medics' caseload.
($1 = 104.1000 Kenyan shillings)
