L eaders from nearly 200 nations were to adopt an ambitious new
set of global goals on Friday to combat poverty, inequality and
climate change in the most comprehensive effort ever by the
United Nations to tackle the world's ills.
Following are some key quotes about the U.N's Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) to be approved at a three-day summit
that opened on Friday with an address from Pope Francis:
POPE FRANCIS:
- "We cannot permit ourselves to postpone "certain agendas" for
the future. The future demands of us critical and global
decisions in the face of world-wide conflicts which increase the
number of the excluded and those in need."
- "Our world demands of all government leaders a will which is
effective, practical, constant, with concrete steps and
immediate measures for preserving and improving the natural
environment and thus putting an end as quickly as possible to
the phenomenon of social and economic exclusion, with its
baneful consequences."
BILL GATES, co-founder of Microsoft Corp., co-chair of Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation:
- "It's a great opportunity for the developed world to really
take stock of the differences that exist in average living
conditions from what we experience every day and dedicate
ourselves to reducing that inequity."
MELINDA GATES, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation:
- "What's the most pressing issue of our time? It really is
ending poverty in the world, and that's what these SDGs are
focused on."
