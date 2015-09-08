LONDON, Sept 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United
States ranks among the world's nations least likely to achieve
the set of global goals aimed at ending poverty and combating
climate change that are due to be adopted this month by the
United Nations, a study said on Tuesday.
The Scandinavian nations of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and
Finland have the best chance of meeting the proposed Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 15-year objectives that range
from ending hunger to promoting education, said the study by
Bertelsmann Stiftung, a German foundation that researches and
promotes social responsibility.
Holding the United States back are such issues as its income
gap between rich and poor, consumption behavior and
environmental protection, the study said. The nation generates
more than twice the municipal waste per capita than do the
highest ranked nations, the study said.
The United States does, however, have a high gross
national income, relatively clean air and ample housing, all of
which would contribute to achieving some of the global goals,
the study said.
Many industrialized nations could fail to meet the 17 goals,
to be adopted by 193 countries at a Sept. 25-27 U.N. summit, due
to inequality, energy and environmental issues, the study said.
The goals aim to end poverty, combat inequality, protect
human rights, promote gender equality, protect the planet and
create conditions for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.
Using indicators that could predict a nation's success,
Bertelsmann Stiftung ranked the 34 primarily wealthy member
nations of the Paris-based Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development.
"We in the rich nations, with our growing social inequality
and wasteful use of resources, can no longer present ourselves
as the world's teachers," said Aart de Geus, Bertelsmann
Stiftung chairman, in a statement. "Rather, the analysis shows
us where we, too, have to do our homework."
The nations with the lowest rankings were the United States,
followed by Greece, Chile, Hungary, Turkey and Mexico in last
place.
In first place was Sweden, with its low greenhouse gas
emissions and high employment rate, followed by Norway which
also has low greenhouse gas emissions and makes generous
financial contributions to developing countries, it said.
Britain ranked in the middle, strong in its financial
contributions to poor countries, air quality, ecological
wastewater treatment and low material consumption, the study
said.
Its weaknesses in potentially meeting the global goals
include a low level of sustainable energy production, its
fertilizer use in agriculture and its income gap, it said.
