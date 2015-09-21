BARCELONA, Sept 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global
leaders need to make a revolutionary effort to achieve a new set
of development goals to be adopted at the United Nations later
this week, as the world is already going backwards on a few of
them, a leading thinktank said.
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim, within 15
years, to end poverty and hunger, ensure equality, improve
health and curb climate change, among other challenges.
But new research from the London-based Overseas Development
Institute says 14 of the 17 key targets it assessed - one for
each goal - will need a "revolution" in effort and approach to
speed up progress.
On the three other targets analysed, the world is doing
better. It is on track to make more than half the progress
required to end extreme poverty, promote economic growth in the
least developed countries, and halt deforestation.
"On current trends ... the world will not meet any of the
SDGs by 2030," the study said.
"But if the goals do their job and spur on the global
community to deliver a truly transformational agenda, then
progress across a range of development issues can and should be
faster, smarter and more effective than in recent years."
Susan Nicolai, one of the report's authors and head of an
ODI project on development progress, said countries need to
start acting early on the SDGs, and integrate the 169 targets
set out within the goals into their plans, ensuring they reach
everybody, as the goals promise.
"There needs to be some pretty serious attention on
implementation, and that looks different across the goals and in
different regions," she said.
For example, sub-Saharan African nations will need major
support to advance faster on nearly all the goals, whereas in
South Asia the focus should be on reducing maternal deaths, the
report said.
Meanwhile, some of the main problems facing the big emerging
economies and the developed world are cutting down on waste and
planet-warming emissions.
FOLLOW THE LEADERS
Targets that will need a reversal in current trends to be
met are reducing income inequality, lowering the number of
people living in slums, protecting coral reefs, mitigating
climate change and producing less waste, the ODI report said.
Others that are heading in the right direction but must see
progress speed up dramatically include eradicating hunger,
ending child marriage, reducing violent deaths, secondary-school
education for all, and access to sanitation.
But the research also points out that remarkable progress
can and has been made on some areas, advising governments to
learn from other countries' successes.
Over the past two decades, Vietnam lifted more than 60
percent of its population out of extreme poverty, and Nepal cut
its maternal mortality rate by nearly 50 percent, for example.
The world could effectively end extreme poverty if it
emulated the achievement of the top 10 performing countries in
recent years, which averaged a 92 percent reduction between the
early 1990s and the late 2000s, the report noted.
Amina Mohammed, the U.N. Secretary-General's special adviser
on post-2015 development planning, said she hoped the more than
150 world leaders due at the Sept. 25-27 U.N. summit on the SDGs
would make clear commitments to invest in the new global goals
and put them into practice.
"The problems are huge so the response has got to be huge,"
she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in New York.
The SDGs may not solve everything, but are "not an
opportunity to be missed", she said in an interview.
