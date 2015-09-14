LUSAKA, Sept 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Dorothy
Zulu's dream is to have a water tap and a small vegetable garden
in her home in Ngombe, one of many slums in Zambia's capital
Lusaka.
To get water Zulu, a mother of six, has to be at one of the
dozens of water kiosks dotted round the dusty neighbourhood by 6
a.m.
"You have to wake up early because by 10 a.m. there is no
water left," Zulu, 54, said while washing her laundry in the
murky waters of a shallow stream running through Ngombe.
Zulu survives on 10 kwacha ($1) a day and, like the majority
of Ngombe's 120,000 residents, spends up to a third of it on
water.
"If you don't have money here you can't drink water," Zulu
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Overall, the proportion of people in Zambia with access to
clean water has increased since 1990. But in urban areas it has
dropped to 85 percent in 2012 from 89 percent in 1990.
With Zambia's population forecast to grow five-fold or more
by 2100, experts expect the southern African country will
struggle to meet the demand for water, especially in urban areas
where population growth is expected to be fastest.
To achieve universal access to clean water and sanitation by
2030, one of the development targets global leaders are due to
adopt at a U.N. summit later this month, Zambia will have to
provide water to all, including those living in slums.
It will also need to focus on repairing and expanding its
dilapidated infrastructure, water experts say.
"The lack of access to water in informal settlements is a
global issue which reflects a broader pattern of discrimination
and inequality in the world," Catarina de Albuquerque, executive
chair of the global partnership organisation Sanitation and
Water for All, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The underlying idea of the SDGs (Sustainable Development
Goals) is that no goal should be considered as met unless it is
met for all economic and social groups, including the people in
the slum."
Only about 36 percent of Lusaka's more than two million
residents have piped water in their homes, according to Zambia's
National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO).
Only half of Ngombe's residents have access to clean water,
according to Brian Chanda, plant superintendent at Ngombe Water
Trust, a community group which manages the slum's water supply.
The rest rely on often contaminated shallow wells, private
boreholes or vendors who sell water at a 50 percent markup from
the tariff set by the Ngombe Water Trust.
The Trust has two boreholes in Ngombe and also buys water
from provincial utility Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company
(LWSC), but water from LWSC is rationed in parts of Lusaka
because demand exceeds LWSC's supply, creating a shortfall of
80,000 cubic metres per day, according to UN HABITAT.
As a result, the Trust is only able to fill its tanks for
four hours a day.
"We need more boreholes because the population is growing
almost every day," Chanda told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
LWSC has promised to dig two more boreholes in Ngombe by
October but 10 extra boreholes would be better, Chanda said.
MONEY TALK
The rapid expansion of illegal settlements like Ngombe -
which draws people from the farming heartlands, seeking better
economic prospects - is challenging for municipalities trying to
provide formal infrastructure like piped water.
In Lusaka, the problem is exacerbated by water lost through
leaks due to creaking infrastructure, erratic power supply, and
shrinking reservoirs and rivers during drier seasons.
Another problem is cash.
"Money is the biggest problem," Yvonne Mwandu Siyeni, a
manager at LWSC, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"If we have money available we've been hoping to extend
service in those areas, except at the rate at which they are
expanding we can't cope."
More income would be generated if the authorities could stop
residents, desperate for a reliable supply of water, from
drilling private boreholes instead of applying to be connected
to the LWSC, experts say.
In 2014, LWSC lost 42 percent of its supply, well above the
acceptable benchmark of 25 percent, mainly due to "huge" water
losses through crumbling infrastructure, according to NWASCO.
"One of the reasons people are drilling boreholes is they're
also looking at the current capacity of Lusaka Water to provide
the service," Reuben Sipuma, programme manager with the charity
Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP), told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
But for Sumila Gulyani, urban strategy expert at the World
Bank, the failure to supply water to unplanned settlements is
not just about money.
"If you're in London or Lusaka and you have a regular house
or apartment there is no question that (a water utility) would
deliver piped water service to you," Gulyani told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation in a phone interview from Washington.
"But when it comes to serving the slum, everybody (says)
'Oh, we don't have the money to extend full piped service to the
slum'."
Poor people are simply not a priority for water providers,
according to Timeyin Uwejamomere, technical support manager of
urban programmes at charity WaterAid, which built two water
kiosks at Ngombe.
"This injustice continues against the poor all the time. The
challenge is that we don't have the right leadership and mindset
that is dedicated to delivering this," Uwejamomere told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"These chaps who run these utilities have salaries that are
subsidised and are paid for by the government. Whether they make
a profit or not, they still get their salaries, so where's the
incentive?"
Until an incentive is found, piped water will remain but a
dream for Zulu.
"I would love to have a small vegetable garden if I had
water in my home," she said as she finished rinsing clothes in
the dirty stream. "I don't think Lusaka Water is taking good
care of this community."
($1 = 9.94 kwacha)
