By Marc Jones
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 The world's top development
banks and multilateral lenders could pump an additional $1
trillion into the global economy without negatively impacting
their ratings, Standard and Poor's estimated on Tuesday.
Policymakers are expected to back a renewed push for global
growth at the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings this
week and development banks have been cited as one of the
channels that could provide support by upping their lending.
S&P said it had analysed how much the 19 multilateral
lending institutions (MLIs) that it rates could increase their
lending without hurting their credit scores that often govern
how much they can lend in the first place.
"Based on the results, we estimate that, together, the MLIs
have the means to lend another $1 trillion at the present rating
levels," a report by a group of the firm's analysts said.
"This amount represents an overall increase of about 72
percent compared with current levels," which it said was about
$1.5 trillion.
The analysis looked at the bulk of major MLIs from the
African and Asian development banks to the European Investment
Bank and Inter-American Development Bank which concentrates on
Latin America and the Caribbean.
Most of heavy lifting, however, would have to be done by a
relatively small set of the institutions. Only 5 of the 19 that
S&P looked at would be able double their exposures while some
had virtually no room for manoeuvre at all.
"We believe most of this capacity lies with 'AAA' rated
entities, which benefit from robust intrinsic capital adequacy
and reserves of 'AAA' rated callable capital," S&P added,
referring to money the mainly government shareholders of MLIs
have committed to provide if needed.
As a group, they account for about one-third of the total
additional $1 trillion capacity. For three of the five though
the extra leeway would require shareholder governments to stump
up their "callable capital" which is sometimes seen as a taboo.
Other factors could make an impact. The amounts the
development banks and other MLIs could increase their lending
would be restricted if key shareholder governments' ratings
continue to fall.
"If, for example, the United Kingdom (AAA) were downgraded,
we would no longer consider about $55 billion of its callable
capital commitments in our ratings on 'AAA' MLIs," S&P said.
(for full report click t.co/gaiOiJFQ3X)
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Pritha Sarkar)