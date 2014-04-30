LONDON, April 30 Development Securities Plc

* £18.7 million increase in profit before tax to £19.5 million (2013: £0.8 million)

* £10.7 million increase in epra net asset value (nav) to £328.3 million, equivalent to 269 pence per share

* Final dividend of 3.2 pence per share recommended (2013: 2.4 pence per share)

* Remain positive about outlook for all aspects of our business.