UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
* Says in discussions to buy assets from NAMA
* Press reports say Dev Secs eyeing $159 mln portfolio
LONDON Feb 7 UK property developer Development Securities said on Tuesday it was in discussions to buy a number of assets from Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).
"Development Securities confirms that it is in discussions with NAMA regarding the potential acquisition of a number of different assets. However, it is not in a position to comment on these discussions at this juncture," the company said in a statement.
On Tuesday, British trade magazine Property Week reported that Development Securities and property owner Pears Group had teamed up to buy a portfolio of 38 development and investment assets for over 100 million pounds ($159 million).
The magazine said the "Chrome" portfolio, which was owned by indebted Irish developer Gerry Gannon, included residential blocks in London's Victoria, Covent Garden and Chelsea districts.
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results