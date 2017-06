(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

BRUSSELS Feb 28 Devgen : * Devgen starts sales of two new hybrid rice seeds in India after conclusion of farmer trials there. * Devgen's new premium hybrid varieties are targeting the important medium maturity (126-135 days) market. This segment accounts for more than 30% of the 44 million hectares rice in India and represents a potential volume of between 100.000 and 125.000 tons of seed per year.