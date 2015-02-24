BRUSSELS Feb 24 Liberty Global
secured EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to acquire a
controlling stake in Belgian media group De Vijver after
agreeing to license the Belgian broadcaster's TV channels on
reasonable and non-discriminatory terms to rivals.
U.S. cable operator Liberty Global said in June last year
that its Belgian unit Telenet planned to take a 50
percent share in De Vijver for 26 million euros ($29.39 million)
and an additional cash investment of 32 million euros.
The European Commission, which opened a full-scale
investigation into the deal in September last year, said the
pledge by the companies allayed its concerns that the stake buy
may hurt competition.
"The commitments address these concerns by obliging De
Vijver to license its channels - Vier, Vijf and any other
similar channel it may launch - to TV distributors in Belgium
under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms," the EU
executive said.
The concessions are valid for seven years.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)