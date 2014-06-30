ConocoPhillips takes slow, steady route in race for oil profits
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
June 30 Devon Energy Corp said it would sell all of its non-core U.S. oil and gas properties to Linn Energy for $2.3 billion.
The deal includes properties in the Rockies, onshore Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions, which produces 275 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day, the company said.
About 80 percent of these assets is natural gas. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
