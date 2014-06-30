June 30 Devon Energy Corp said it would sell all of its non-core U.S. oil and gas properties to Linn Energy for $2.3 billion.

The deal includes properties in the Rockies, onshore Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions, which produces 275 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day, the company said.

About 80 percent of these assets is natural gas. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)