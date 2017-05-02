Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it planned to divest about $1 billion of upstream assets across its portfolio.
The portfolio includes portions of its Barnett Shale assets.
The company expects to start divesting the assets in the second quarter of 2017 and complete the process over next 12 to 18 months.
Devon on Tuesday also reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.