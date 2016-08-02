(New throughout, adds earnings comparison, stock movement, unit
info)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON Aug 2 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy
Corp posted an unexpected adjusted quarterly profit on
Tuesday and narrowed its net loss as drastic cost cuts,
especially in labor and supply expenses, offset the slump in
crude prices.
The cost cuts highlight the stark choices facing Devon and
the rest of the oil and natural gas industry, with commodity
prices mired in a steep slump.
Devon said it cut lease operating expenses, which include
labor, supply and other costs, by 26 percent in the quarter and
is on track to cut costs by $1 billion this year.
The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $1.57
billion, or $3.04 per share, compared with a loss of $2.82
billion, or $6.94 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding asset impairment charges, restructuring costs and
other one-time items, Devon earned 6 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 19 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Devon rose slightly in after-hours trading on
Tuesday to $36.13 per share.
Production during the quarter fell 5 percent to about
644,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Last month Devon sold its stake in a Canada pipeline for
$1.1 billion.
That deal came after Devon bought 80,000 acres in Oklahoma
in late June from a private owner for $1.9 billion.
Both deals are part of Devon's plan to realign its portfolio
by selling more than $3 billion in assets and focusing on areas
where management thinks the company has the best chance of
success.
Devon plans a conference call to discuss the quarterly
results at 1500 GMT on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Terry
Wade and David Gregorio)