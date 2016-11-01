(Adds details, background)
Nov 1 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as cost
savings cushioned the impact of weak oil prices.
Devon has cut its lease operating expenses, including labor
and supply costs, to offset a more than 55 percent side in oil
prices since mid-2014.
The company, which expects cost savings to reach $1 billion
this year, said total operating expenses fell 69.4 percent in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Total production, net of royalties, fell 15.1 percent to
577,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Devon said it expects to increase its rig activity in the
United States from five rigs running in the third quarter to as
many as 10 by the end of this year.
Net earnings attributable to Devon was $993 million, or
$1.89 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of
$3.51 billion, or $8.64 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a non-cash, asset impairment
charge of $5.85 billion.
Excluding items, it earned 9 cents per share for the latest
quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 5 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 17.6 percent to $4.23 billion in the
three months ended Sept. 30, boosted by a $1.35 billion gain
from asset sales.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)