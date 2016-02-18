(Adds Devon statement)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON Feb 18 It was a head fake that left
Wall Street scratching its head.
Dave Hager, Devon Energy Corp's chief executive, on
Wednesday downplayed the need for a stock offering, telling
analysts the oil producer would prefer to sell assets and cut
its dividend to protect its balance sheet.
But a few hours later Devon issued a press release
announcing it would offer 69 million shares, its first such sale
since 1999 not connected to an acquisition and one that will
boost its shares outstanding by more than 18 percent.
The company's shares fell as much as 5 percent on a day when
those of many of its peers tumbled as malaise grips the oil
sector, which is suffering its worst price crash in years. The
shares extended their fall on Thursday, closing down 3.1 percent
at $19.70.
Analysts criticized the Oklahoma City-based company in
investor notes, with one parroting a villain from a popular
comic book series by saying: "Riddle Me This, Batman."
Devon told Reuters on Thursday that it did not make the
final decision to launch the equity offering until late
Wednesday afternoon.
Hager had downplayed the need for an offering on a Wednesday
morning conference call with investors. The press release
announcing the offering was issued at 3:08 p.m. local time
Wednesday.
"The decision to issue equity was taken very seriously and
with much thought and discussion among the management team and
Devon board," the company said in a statement to Reuters. "Devon
believes this is a prudent additional measure to protect against
the possibility of lower commodity prices for a prolonged
period."
Devon has been trying to raise cash by selling acreage and a
stake in a Canadian pipeline, deals it had hoped at one time
would net $2 billion to $3 billion. As oil prices
have plunged in the past year, doubts have grown that Devon can
obtain that much.
Hager and other executives said on the Wednesday conference
call they still believe the deals will get done in that price
range.
"This equity offering appears to be a 'batten down the
hatches' defensive move by Devon that is aimed at combating a
'lower for longer' pricing scenario," said Capital One analyst
Phillips Johnston.
Hager stressed that the company's balance sheet - with more
than $1 billion in cash and $2.4 billion undrawn on a revolving
line of credit - was strong enough to retain an investment grade
credit rating.
Devon has maintained its investment grade rating with
Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Hager downplayed any need to launch
a stock offering just to appease Moody's, which is reviewing the
company now and could potentially cut Devon's rating, a step
that might make it harder to raise cash.
"We can't just chase investment grade rating when it's
uncertain with Moody's what the criteria is that they're going
to use," Hager said. "We're going to focus less on that and make
sure that we make the right decisions for the business overall,
for our shareholders and for our bondholders."
Analysts said other companies are in the same predicament
with Moody's, which declined to comment on Thursday.
On Tuesday, with the release of its quarterly results, Devon
said it would cut its dividend, lay off 20 percent of its staff
and slash capital spending by 75 percent.
"If commodity prices remain low, Devon has significant
balance sheet strength to withstand an extended downturn," Hager
said on the Wednesday call.
Hager responded to a question from an analyst about any
additional stock offerings by saying: "We're focused on the
asset sales, the dividend reduction."
Although he did not rule out a stock sale, analysts were
nonplussed by the announcement.
"This is a surprise," Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co said in a
Thursday note, noting that Hager had "shrugged off the need to
issue equity when asked multiple times."
