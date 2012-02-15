Feb 15 Devon Energy Corp posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as its production of oil and gas rose.

Devon, which signed a $2.2 billion shale deal with China's Sinopec last month, reported a profit of $507 million, or $1.25 per share, compared with $562 million, or $1.30 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, Devon's profit was $1.55 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.48, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.