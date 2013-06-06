MOVES-Evercore names Keith Magnus co-chairman of Asia
SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. boutique investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners has promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus as co-chairman of Asia.
NEW YORK, June 6 Devon Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to form a master limited partnership (MLP) to hold a stake in its U.S. natural gas gathering and processing assets.
The MLP is expected to initially hold a minority stake in the oil and gas company's so-called midstream business, which includes assets in Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Devon will own the general partner of the MLP.
The company expects the MLP to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the third quarter.
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
