By Anna Driver and Michael Erman
| HOUSTON/NEW YORK, June 6
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, June 6 Devon Energy Corp's
latest bid to revive interest in its stock may take a
page out of the activist investors' playbook, but Wall Street
continues to look elsewhere for returns in the energy patch.
The Oklahoma City-based company said on Thursday it would
transfer some assets into a publicly traded master limited
partnership. The move, the latest in a four-year long effort to
transform the company, was greeted by a yawn from investors who
sent Devon shares lower on a day the overall market went up.
That reaction symbolizes the rough ride the stock has taken in
the past few years.
Starting in 2009, Devon decided to tighten its focus on
North American drilling by selling off its international and
offshore assets, a strategy that many of its competitors have
since followed.
The move hasn't paid off for Devon. The company's shares
have fallen about 30 percent over the last two years compared
with a 25 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 1500 index.
"They made strategic moves that did not work for them," said
Fadel Gheit, oil analyst at Oppenheimer. "At the time, it seemed
a good thing to do."
While the company's oil production is growing, about 60
percent of its output in the second quarter was natural gas, a
commodity that fell to the lowest price in a decade about a year
ago. Since then, natural gas has rebounded to around $4 per
million British thermal units, but that price is still
considered too low to be profitable in many fields.
Peers like Apache Corp and Hess Corp, which
also trade with valuations that are at a discount to peers, are
seen to have more options and higher exposure to oil. For
example, Hess is in the process of selling its retail division
and Apache initially plans to sell $4 billion in assets this
year.
"I think the catalyst to make the change at Devon is just
not that obvious," said a senior energy investment banker.
Many energy companies have used MLPs as a vehicle to improve
valuation and raise cash.
Another energy investment banker said that due to increasing
shareholder activism in the energy industry, executives at oil
and gas companies are worried about being criticized publicly
for being acquisitive.
"Everybody's trying to be a story in only a few basins and
be a leader in those basins," the banker said. "That's what
drives equity values right now - being in the right spot with
size enough to drive economic results."
To invigorate growth at the $29 billion market cap company,
Devon could invest more in areas that produce more profitable
black oil, pay a big special dividend or shed all assets that it
does not consider essential to its base, analysts said.
Chief Executive John Richels said in a statement that Devon
has refocused its capital toward increasing production of U.S.
oil, its highest margin product.
"In addition, Devon is evaluating a variety of alternatives
to highlight the value of assets that may be currently
underappreciated in the marketplace," Richels said. "This week's
announced plan to form a midstream master limited partnership is
an example of these efforts.".
ACTING LIKE AN ACTIVIST
The activist investors who have invaded the energy sector
and prompted big change at companies including Hess and
SandRidge Energy have not overtly made themselves known
at Devon. Yet the company is taking measures to improve returns.
In addition to the MLP planned for the third quarter, Devon
also recently repatriated $2 billion. The funds are targeted for
debt reduction and a possible share buyback.
And more money from its 2010 international assets sales may
be brought back into the country, Richels told analysts on the
company's first-quarter earnings call.
Many energy companies, some of which had to be prodded into
action by activist investors, have announced plans to shed
assets over the last year, including Hess and Chesapeake Energy
Corp.
Devon, like many other energy companies, is also shifting
more capital to drilling on acreage in places including the
Permian Basin that produce oil and natural gas liquids that are
more profitable than natural gas. In the first quarter, Devon's
U.S. oil production rose 23 percent.
But now it must find a way to accelerate its overall
production growth which is so far nearly flat this year, said
Mark Hanson, oil company analyst at Morningstar.
"The market has run in the other direction from any firm
that isn't growing," said Hanson. "But it's hard to grow a
company that size, it's like trying to turn around the Titanic."
(Reporting By Anna Driver in Houston and Mike Erman in New
York; Editing by Patricia Kranz and Tim Dobbyn)