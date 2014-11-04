Nov 4 Devon Energy Corp, a North
American onshore operator, on Tuesday reported a sharply higher
quarterly profit as its results were helped by the sale of U.S.
oil and gas properties.
The Oklahoma City-based company posted a third-quarter
profit of $1 billion, or $2.47 per share, compared with $429
million, or $1.05 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Total oil and gas production from company's retained assets
averaged 640,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 19
percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, editing by G Crosse)