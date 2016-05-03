BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
Houston May 3 Devon Energy Corp's oil output exceeded its expectations by 5,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, the company said on Tuesday, prompting it to raise its 2016 production forecast.
The Oklahoma City-based company produced 285,000 barrels per day in the quarter, with output from its core assets up 10 percent year-over-year, Devon said in an earnings release.
Devon said it expected to produce 253,000-268,000 barrels per day in 2016, 3 percent more than its prior estimate, without additional capital spending.
The big quarterly increase came as a global rout in crude oil prices has prompted many U.S. shale drillers to cut back new drilling activity. The total U.S. rig count stands at 332, the lowest since 2009, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.
A crude glut has persisted, with U.S. inventories rising to 539.7 million barrels in the week to April 29.
Devon posted a 53 cent loss per share, excluding items, in the quarter, less than analysts' consensus estimate of 64 cents. Revenue of $2.1 billion was below analysts' expectations of $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.