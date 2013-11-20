BRIEF-Ciber Inc enters into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA
* Ciber Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under co's asset based lending facility
NEW YORK Nov 20 * Devon Energy CEO says company to monetize non-core assets * Devon Energy CEO says company looking to sell all of its Canadian conventional assets * Devon Energy CEO says company looking to sell non- core assets in the U.S. * Devon Energy CEO says company will now focus on five areas: the Eagle Ford shale, the Permian basin, Canadian heavy oil, the Barnett shale, and the Anadarko basin
* Ciber Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under co's asset based lending facility
* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 3 French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, the Justice Department said on Monday.