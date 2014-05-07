HOUSTON May 7 Devon Energy Corp : * Exec says Eagle Ford output to average 65,000 to 70,000 boed in Q2 * Exec sees Eagle Ford output at 80,000 to 85,000 boe per day in the second

half of 2014 * Exec sees first oil from jackfish 3 project is expected late in 2014 * Exec sees Q2 production of 609,000 to 631,000 boed