BRIEF-ROYCE & ASSOCIATES REPORTS 5.31 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS
* REPORTS 5.31 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS CORP AS OF DEC. 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jKdj7k) Further company coverage:
HOUSTON May 7 Devon Energy Corp : * Exec says Eagle Ford output to average 65,000 to 70,000 boed in Q2 * Exec sees Eagle Ford output at 80,000 to 85,000 boe per day in the second
half of 2014 * Exec sees first oil from jackfish 3 project is expected late in 2014 * Exec sees Q2 production of 609,000 to 631,000 boed
* REPORTS 5.31 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS CORP AS OF DEC. 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jKdj7k) Further company coverage:
* McLaren Racing, Stratasys enter 4-year partnership under which stratasys to supply McLaren Racing suite of 3D printing, additive manufacturing solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 23 Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.