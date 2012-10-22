Saudi Arabian Airlines says suspends all flights to Qatar
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.
LONDON Oct 22 Devro PLC : * FY operating profits are expected to be slightly below our original
expectations but ahead of last year * Guidance reflects adverse currency movements, raw material costs and extended
plant commissioning periods
* Polls show May's election gamble may be in doubt (Adds London police chief)