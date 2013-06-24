LONDON, June 24 Devro PLC : * H1 sales volumes of edible collagen expected to be 1% ahead of the same

period in the prior year * Average price per unit sold has increased around 2%, equivalent to recent

input cost increases * Operating profits for the first half are expected to be approximately £3

million below last year * June is seeing a recovery in sales and this improvement is expected to

continue into H2 * Board remains confident of a strong second half and growth in full year

earnings