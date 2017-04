July 30 Devro Plc :

* Interim dividend 2.7 pence per share

* Revenue for six months ended 30 June 2014 of 109.7 mln stg versus 118.9 mln stg year ago

* H1 profit before tax 1.6 mln stg versus 16.2 mln stg year ago

* Operating profit before exceptional items six months ended 30 June 2014 14.1 mln stg versus 17.9 mln stg year ago