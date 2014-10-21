(Adds details, analyst comments; updates share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Oct 21 Devro Plc, which makes edible
collagen casings for sausages, said it was seeing signs of
improvement in demand, with volumes picking up in China, Japan
and Germany, and maintained its full-year outlook.
Shares in the company, which is based in Moodiesburn, near
Glasgow, rose more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning on the
London Stock Exchange.
"It's obviously be taken as a positive today that trading is
in line with expectations given that they had a profit warning
earlier in the year," analyst Charles Hall of Peel Hunt told
Reuters.
Devro had warned in April that 2014 profit would be more
than 20 percent below last year's due to lower volumes and costs
related to investments in low-cost manufacturing technology.
Analysts on average expect Devro's full-year pretax profit
at 27.8 million pounds ($44.9 million) , on revenue of 230.4
million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Devro said in July that it planned to cut 130 jobs in
Scotland and invest about 90 million pounds in new plants in the
United States and China to take advantage of rising demand for
its products in those countries.
The second phase of restructuring in Scotland is expected to
conclude at the end of the first quarter of 2015, the sausage
maker said on Tuesday.
The group's capacity is now coming more in line with demand
and inventories are reducing, analyst Nicola Mallard of Investec
Securities said in a note.
Devro makes sales in euros, U.S. dollars and the yen, and
incurs manufacturing costs in Australian and U.S. dollars and
the Czech koruna, as well as the pound. The company earns only
about 10 percent of its revenue in pound.
Devro shares were up 5.7 percent at 249 pence by 0859 GMT.
($1 = 0.6189 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)