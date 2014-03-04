March 4 Sausage-skin maker Devro Plc reported a 4.5 percent drop in full-year pretax profit as a result of rising raw material costs and slow demand in some of its key markets.

Devro, which makes casings for German bratwurst and British breakfast bangers, said pretax profit was 37.5 million pounds ($62.7 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, down from 39.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to 242.7 million pounds.