Feb 26 British sausage-skin maker Devro Plc
said full-year profit fell 5 percent as costs rose and a
weaker euro hurt sales, and it warned that raw material prices
were still rising.
"In the early part of 2013, we are implementing further
price increases to recover the higher than expected rises in raw
material costs during 2012," Devro said in a statement.
Devro, which has plants in Scotland, the Czech Republic, the
United States and Australia, said pretax profit was 40.8 million
pounds ($61.7 million)for the year ended Dec. 31, down from 43
million pounds a year earlier.
The company, which makes casings for everything from German
bratwurst to British breakfast bangers, said revenue grew 6
percent to 241.1 million pounds.
Devro shares closed at 355 pence on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange.