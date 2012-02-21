* Devro profit beats estimates on emerging markets growth

* Company benefits from high sheep gut prices, premium line

* Outlook positive, tempered by utility costs

* Shares down 4 pct after 2012 rally, at Thursday's levels

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Feb 21 British sausage-skin maker Devro Plc posted a better than expected rise in full-year profit and said it continued to invest in new facilities, reflecting its optimism on the back of rising meat consumption in emerging markets.

The company, which each year makes enough collagen casing to stretch to the moon and back several times, is also benefiting as its alternative to increasingly expensive sheep gut casings allows meat processors in the developed world to cut costs.

Devro, which is listed on Britain's FTSE 250 index of mid-sized companies and makes casings for everything from German bratwurst to British breakfast bangers, estimates that global collagen consumption grew 10 percent in 2011.

"The volume growth is the key to this story," said Investec analyst Nicola Mallard, who upped Devro's target price to 335 pence from 315 pence following full-year results published on Tuesday.

"They've got access to developing and emerging markets - places like Latin America and eastern European markets have been particularly strong for them."

Shares in the company fell 4 percent, however, as analysts pointed to a strong rally in the run-up to the results and worries over rising energy and raw materials costs.

Devro said it was also positive about the coming year after a strong finish to 2011 that helped it overcome disruption earlier in the year caused by earthquakes, floods and poor weather in a number of its markets.

The Scotland-based company said it hoped to build on sales growth in Latin America and Russia, as well as the success of its 'Select' range designed to provide an alternative to sheep gut for producers of premium sausages in Europe and Japan.

The 'Select' range, launched in 2010, now accounts for around 5 percent of Devro's sales revenue.

The UK company, which generates about a quarter of its revenues from Asia Pacific according to analysts, declared a final dividend of 5.5 pence, taking the full-year dividend up to 8 pence, 14.3 percent higher than last year.

Devro will look to expand its presence in emerging markets like Russia, Latin America and south east Asia, but will move slowly in China after opening an office in Beijing in 2011.

"We're working to really understand the market rather than chasing high volume sales at low prices just at the moment. We're well-positioned for the right opportunities when they come," chief executive Peter Page told journalists during a conference call.

Stripping out the impact of an exceptional gain on 2010 numbers, pretax profit last year climbed to 43 million pounds ($68.2 million) from 35.2 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 6.6 percent to 227.7 million. Analysts had expected an adjusted pretax profit figure of 41.3 million pounds, according to the average of eight forecasts compiled by the company.

OUTLOOK POSITIVE, UTILITY COSTS WEIGH

Devro invested 43.4 million pounds in capital expenditure projects in 2011, helping push net debt up to 22.7 million pounds from 12.2 million a year earlier, and said it will continue upgrading manufacturing equipment to increase capacity.

The company tempered its optimistic outlook by flagging concerns over pricing. It is having to grapple with rising energy and raw materials costs at a time when supermarkets are competing to offer large discounts.

Devro's finance director, Simon Webb, said the company expected energy costs to increase by 2 million pounds in 2012 and also anticipated a small rise in hide costs.

"The fundamental drivers remain in place, but the company's comments on pricing though need to be heeded, as do the comments on headwinds arising from high utility costs," said Damian McNeela, an analyst at Panmure Gordon, who left his 2012 operating profit estimate unchanged after the results.

Devro's shares, which had risen 14 percent since the start of the year, were down 4 percent at 282.3 pence by 1313 GMT, putting them at levels seen late last week.

"I suspect it's an issue of how strong the shares have been in the run-up to the results as opposed to bad news in the statement," said Mallard at house broker Investec.