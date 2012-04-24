April 24 For-profit education provider DeVry Inc
posted a fall in third-quarter profit as student
enrollment continued to decline.
DeVry University's total undergraduate enrollments slid 15.1
percent in the fall, while new undergraduate sign-ups fell 19.7
percent.
DeVry's net income fell to $67.1 million, or $1.00, from
$92.9 million, or $1.32 a share, a year ago. Revenue fell 4
percent to $540.8 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 99 cents a share on
revenue of $529.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company closed
at $30.91 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.