Jan 26 For-profit education provider DeVry
Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as
student enrollments continued to slide.
DeVry's second-quarter net income was $9.3 million, or 13
cents a share, down from $88.9 million, or $1.25 a share, a year
ago.
Earnings, excluding some items, were 92 cents a share.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $524.0 million.
Analysts expected earnings of $1 a share on revenue of
$535.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DeVry University's total undergraduate enrollment fell 12.8
percent in the fall and new undergraduate enrollment decreased
24.6 percent.