* Fourth-quarter adj earnings $0.47/shr vs est $0.44/shr
* New enrollments at DeVry University drop 17 pct for July
session
* New enrollments at Carrington Colleges fall 20 pct in
fourth quarter
* Rev falls 8 pct in quarter, total operating costs rise 12
pct
Aug 9 For-profit education provider DeVry Inc
posted a fall in quarterly profit as it spent heavily to
boost falling enrollment at its colleges.
U.S. for-profit colleges have tightened admission policies
to meet stricter regulatory requirements, hurting student
enrollments over the past several quarters.
The company said new enrollments at DeVry University dropped
17 percent for the July session. New enrollments declined 20
percent at its Carrington Colleges Group in the fourth quarter.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $505.9 million in the quarter, due
to an increase in scholarships awarded to students in DeVry
University's May and July classes, the company said in July.
Scholarship grants rose to $42.5 million in fiscal 2012 from
$29 million last year, CEO Daniel Hamburger said on a
post-earnings conference call.
"The results for the quarter and the year are clearly
unacceptable," he said.
The company, which also runs the Keller Graduate School of
Management, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Ross University,
said it spent more money on inquiry generation in the fourth
quarter ended June 30.
Total operating costs and expenses rose 12 percent to $490.7
million.
Net income attributable to DeVry fell to $8.1 million, or 12
cents per share, in the quarter, from $75.2 million, or $1.08
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per share.
Analysts, who had been expecting DeVry to earn 78 cents per
share up to July 23, lowered their estimates to 44 cents per
share, after the company warned its profit would fall far short
of estimates.
The company's shares, which have dropped about a third since
it issued the warning, were flat in extended trade after falling
as much as 4 percent. They closed at $19.87 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday.