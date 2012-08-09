* Fourth-quarter adj earnings $0.47/shr vs est $0.44/shr

* New enrollments at DeVry University drop 17 pct for July session

* New enrollments at Carrington Colleges fall 20 pct in fourth quarter

* Rev falls 8 pct in quarter, total operating costs rise 12 pct

Aug 9 For-profit education provider DeVry Inc posted a fall in quarterly profit as it spent heavily to boost falling enrollment at its colleges.

U.S. for-profit colleges have tightened admission policies to meet stricter regulatory requirements, hurting student enrollments over the past several quarters.

The company said new enrollments at DeVry University dropped 17 percent for the July session. New enrollments declined 20 percent at its Carrington Colleges Group in the fourth quarter.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $505.9 million in the quarter, due to an increase in scholarships awarded to students in DeVry University's May and July classes, the company said in July.

Scholarship grants rose to $42.5 million in fiscal 2012 from $29 million last year, CEO Daniel Hamburger said on a post-earnings conference call.

"The results for the quarter and the year are clearly unacceptable," he said.

The company, which also runs the Keller Graduate School of Management, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Ross University, said it spent more money on inquiry generation in the fourth quarter ended June 30.

Total operating costs and expenses rose 12 percent to $490.7 million.

Net income attributable to DeVry fell to $8.1 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter, from $75.2 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per share.

Analysts, who had been expecting DeVry to earn 78 cents per share up to July 23, lowered their estimates to 44 cents per share, after the company warned its profit would fall far short of estimates.

The company's shares, which have dropped about a third since it issued the warning, were flat in extended trade after falling as much as 4 percent. They closed at $19.87 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.