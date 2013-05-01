LONDON May 1 Britain's Development Securities is in talks with banks to take over a further 500 million pounds ($778 million) of real estate loans as it bids to profit from banks' need to shed billions of bad debt.

The company made 28.1 million pounds in profit from its development and trading portfolio in the year to end-February, helped by sales of some of the 56 properties it secured by buying 143 million pounds worth of similar loans from banks last year.

Its aim is to buy loans that banks class as in default or distressed at a discount to the value of the underlying assets, which it can then sell at a profit.

"We're in discussions with a number of financial institutions to acquire further loans, and those loans probably are in value of 200-500 million pounds," said Michael Marx, chief executive of the developer, which has investments in Manchester, Southampton and London.

"We buy the loans as a convenient way of accessing the real estate, and then we sell the underlying real estate and pay ourselves," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

The properties are mainly shops, offices and homes located in London and south east England, he said.

Banks such as Lloyds, the Royal Bank of Scotland and Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency were saddled with billions of pounds in bad real estate loans after property values tumbled in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Billionaire investor George Soros's Quantum fund has built a stake of more than 5 percent in Development Securities due to the company's unfashionable bet on the long-term health of the economy outside London.

The company has in recent years avoided central London, where it says surging property values are being fuelled by "irrational exuberence", in favour of investing elsewhere in England's traditionally prosperous south east and further afield.

London attracted over half of the 32 billion pounds invested in property across the UK last year, a trend which has given rise to attractively priced opportunities in the regions, property consultant DTZ said earlier this week.