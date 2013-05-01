LONDON May 1 Britain's Development Securities
is in talks with banks to take over a further 500
million pounds ($778 million) of real estate loans as it bids to
profit from banks' need to shed billions of bad debt.
The company made 28.1 million pounds in profit from its
development and trading portfolio in the year to end-February,
helped by sales of some of the 56 properties it secured by
buying 143 million pounds worth of similar loans from banks last
year.
Its aim is to buy loans that banks class as in default or
distressed at a discount to the value of the underlying assets,
which it can then sell at a profit.
"We're in discussions with a number of financial
institutions to acquire further loans, and those loans probably
are in value of 200-500 million pounds," said Michael Marx,
chief executive of the developer, which has investments in
Manchester, Southampton and London.
"We buy the loans as a convenient way of accessing the real
estate, and then we sell the underlying real estate and pay
ourselves," he told Reuters on Wednesday.
The properties are mainly shops, offices and homes located
in London and south east England, he said.
Banks such as Lloyds, the Royal Bank of Scotland
and Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency
were saddled with billions of pounds in bad real estate loans
after property values tumbled in the wake of the 2008 financial
crisis.
Billionaire investor George Soros's Quantum fund has built a
stake of more than 5 percent in Development Securities due to
the company's unfashionable bet on the long-term health of the
economy outside London.
The company has in recent years avoided central London,
where it says surging property values are being fuelled by
"irrational exuberence", in favour of investing elsewhere in
England's traditionally prosperous south east and further
afield.
London attracted over half of the 32 billion pounds invested
in property across the UK last year, a trend which has given
rise to attractively priced opportunities in the regions,
property consultant DTZ said earlier this week.