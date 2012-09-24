DUBAI, Sept 24 State utility Dubai Electricity
and Water Authority (DEWA) may issue an Islamic bond,
or sukuk, in 2013, as part of its refinancing plans, the
company's chief executive said on Monday.
"We're thinking about sukuk, not all of it but it will be a
mix. There will be sukuk definitely but there will be other
products also, for example we will have securitisation," Saeed
Mohammed al-Tayer told reporters when asked about issuance plans
for 2013.
DEWA, which was recently upgraded to investment-grade by
ratings agency Moody's, will benefit from lower borrowing costs
as a result, Al-Tayer said, speaking on the sidelines of the
Gulf Intelligence Energy Markets Forum in Dubai.
"It will be used for repayment, not for investment," he
added.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dinesh Nair)