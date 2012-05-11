May 11 Martin Bienenstock, a prominent
bankruptcy lawyer who advised on General Motors Co's
restructuring in 2009, is leaving the ailing law firm Dewey &
LeBoeuf to join Proskauer Rose, a person familiar with the
matter said Friday.
Bienenstock has been part of a four-person management team
overseeing Dewey since a leadership shakeup in March. Earlier
this week, two other members of that office announced plans to
leave the firm. Bienenstock's expected departure would leave
just L. Charles Landgraf as a member of the chairman's office.
Bienenstock was not immediately available for comment.
Angelo Kakolyris, a spokesman for Dewey, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment, nor did Landgraf. Joseph
Leccese, chairman of Proskauer, did not respond to a request for
comment.
Once one of the largest law firms in the United States,
Dewey & LeBoeuf has suffered a wave of partner defections in
recent months amid a debt crisis and concerns over partner
compensation. More than 190 of the firm's roughly 300 partners
have left since January.
Dewey warned employees last week of layoffs and that it
would possibly close. A lawsuit filed Thursday by an employee at
Dewey said the firm planned to fire about 450 workers in its New
York office on Friday.
The U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation on Thursday
said it would take responsibility for three pension plans
covering 1,800 current and future retirees at Dewey. The plans
were underfunded by $80 million, the agency said.
As partner defections snowballed, Dewey created a
five-person "office of the chairman" on March 27 to take over
responsibility from its then-chairman, Steven Davis.
Davis, who was one of the five partners in that office, was
subsequently removed from his leadership roles on April 29 after
the firm revealed the New York District Attorney was
investigating allegations of wrongdoing against him.
Davis has denied the allegations. A spokeswoman for Davis
declined to comment.
Jeffrey Kessler and Richard Shutran, the other two partners
in the office of the chairman, said on Wednesday they were
leaving Dewey. Shutran, former co-chair of Dewey's corporate
department, is joining O'Melveny & Myers, while Kessler, the
former head of litigation at Dewey, is going to Winston &
Strawn.