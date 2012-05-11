By Nate Raymond
May 11 Martin Bienenstock, a prominent
bankruptcy lawyer who advised on General Motors Co's
restructuring in 2009, is leaving the law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf
to join Proskauer Rose, which announced his move on Friday.
Bienenstock has been part of a small management team
overseeing Dewey since a leadership shakeup in March. Earlier
this week, two other members of that office announced plans to
leave the firm.
Bienenstock's departure would leave just L. Charles Landgraf
as a member of the chairman's office. Proskauer said that five
other restructuring partners at Dewey will join Bienenstock at
the firm.
"We aim to continue developing our multidisciplinary
approach to take restructuring and governance to the next
level," Bienenstock said in a statement issued by Proskauer.
Once one of the largest law firms in the United States,
Dewey & LeBoeuf has suffered a wave of partner defections in
recent months amid a debt crisis and concerns over partner
compensation. Around 200 of the firm's roughly 300 partners have
left since January, with several other departures besides
Bienenstock's group announced on Friday.
Bienenstock had been a leading force in seeking to avoid the
firm's dissolution since being put in the firm's office of the
chairman in March.
The firm last week warned employees of mass layoffs and of
the possibility the firm may close. A lawsuit filed on Thursday
by an employee at Dewey said the firm planned to fire about 450
workers in its New York office on Friday.
Lawyers in Dewey's California offices were told this week
that California operations would cease on May 15, said Henry
Bunsow, who resigned from the partnership earlier this week. He
had been co-chair of Dewey's intellectual property litigation
group.
"There was a video conference a couple days ago, Tuesday,
where we were told it would happen," Bunsow said.
Spokespeople for Dewey have previously denied reports the
firm as a whole would close by May 15. On Friday, William
Brandt, a consultant advising Dewey on its restructuring, said
no such decision had been made.
"While there are some reductions in force that will take
effect tonight and Tuesday," Brandt said on Friday, "they by no
means represent a closure of the firm or anything similar."
Bunsow is no stranger to law firm dissolutions. He was vice
chairman of Howrey, which dissolved two months after he left for
Dewey in January 2011. He said he plans to open a four-partner
boutique in San Francisco called Bunsow & DeMory.
"Dewey went down a little quicker than everyone expected,"
he said.
Other signs of distress at Dewey continued to mount in
recent days. On Thursday, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty
Corporation said it would take responsibility for three pension
plans covering 1,800 current and future retirees at Dewey. The
plans were underfunded by $80 million, the agency said.
LEADERSHIP AT DEWEY
Bienenstock joined Dewey from Weil, Gotshal & Manges in
February 2008. Well known in bankruptcy circles, he became one
of the chief partners tasked with restructuring Dewey as
troubles mounted.
Amid partner defections, Dewey created a five-person "office
of the chairman" on March 27, including Bienenstock, to take
over responsibility from its then-chairman, Steven Davis.
Davis was removed from all leadership roles on April 29
after the firm said in a memo that the New York District
Attorney was investigating allegations of wrongdoing against
Davis.
Davis has denied any improprieties. A spokeswoman for Davis
declined comment on Friday.
Jeffrey Kessler and Richard Shutran, two other partners in
the office of the chairman, said on Wednesday they were leaving
Dewey. Shutran, former co-chair of Dewey's corporate department,
is joining O'Melveny & Myers, while Kessler, the former head of
litigation at Dewey, is going to Winston & Strawn.