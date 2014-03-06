March 6
* SEC files civil lawsuit against five former officials at
dewey & leboeuf --
court filing
* SEC files charges against steven Davis, Stephen Dicarmine,
Joel Sanders,
Francis Canellas, Thomas Mullikin Related to alleged
fraudulent April 2010
bond offering
* SEC says investors relied on dewey's fraudulent and
materially misstated
financial results for 2008 and 2009, which were incorporated
into offering
documents
* SEC says defendants orchestrated "a bold and long-running
accounting fraud"
to conceal law firm's precarious finances
* SEC says CFO sanders, director of Finance canellas, and
controller mullikin
orchestrated the accounting fraud
* SEC says senior management, including chairman Davis and
executive director
dicarmine, were aware of and supported efforts to falsify
dewey's financial
results
* SEC says Davis, as chairman, authorized law firm to raise
$150 million via
the bond offering, in which the "blatantly falsified"
financial results were
presented to investors
* SEC accuses defendants of violating federal securities laws;
seeks to recover
illegal profits, impose civil fines on all defendants
* SEC seeks to ban Davis, dicarmine and sanders from serving as
officers or
directors of public companies
* SEC lawsuit filed with U.S. district court in Manhattan