* The entire mergers and acquisitions group takes a hike
* At least 40 partners have left this year alone
By Leigh Jones
NEW YORK, April 3 A four-attorney mergers and
acquisitions group has left law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf for DLA
Piper in New York.
The defections bring to at least 40 the number of partners
known to have left 1,000-attorney Dewey since the beginning of
the year.
John Altorelli will join DLA Piper as co-chairman of the
firm's U.S. finance practice and a member of the executive
committee. The other attorneys are former Dewey partner
Alexander Fraser, and Gerald Francese and Patrick Costello.
The group, which will become part of DLA Piper's corporate
and finance practice, handles mergers and acquisitions, private
equity deals and other corporate transactions.
All four men joined 4,200-attorney DLA Piper as partners on
Tuesday.
A spokesman for Dewey declined to comment.
Roger Meltzer, global chairman of DLA Piper's corporate and
finance practice, said he had started talking to Altorelli about
eight weeks ago.
"We made a combined pitch to each other," he said.
The departures are the latest setback for Dewey.
In 2011 the firm hired a quantity of high-profile attorneys.
The latest exit represents a 13 percent decrease in the number
of partners, which totaled 304 at the end of 2011, according to
the National Law Journal.
Dewey is saddled with large debt, including about $125
million in bond debt a rare liability for law firms.
Last week, Dewey said it was reorganizing its management
structure, creating a five-partner office of the chair that will
include current chairman Steve Davis.