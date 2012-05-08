NEW YORK May 7 Standing outside a midtown
Manhattan office building on Monday, two employees posed for a
photograph and pointed to the words on the sign above their
heads: Dewey & LeBoeuf.
The information technology workers wanted to make sure they
took the picture, they said, before they -- or the sign -- are
gone forever.
The U.S. law firm on Friday warned employees of possible
mass layoffs and that it could shut its doors.
Seven Dewey employees interviewed on Monday outside the
firm's New York office -- all of whom requested anonymity to
preserve their jobs and job prospects -- said their initial
anger and shock has given way to a sense of resignation.
Though the firm's leadership said in an internal memo on
Friday that it would "continue to pursue various avenues,"
employees seemed certain that the writing is on the wall.
"The grim part is over," one of the IT workers said, as a
light rain began falling. "The most frustrating part is the
uncertainty."
Dewey, once one of the largest law firms in the United
States, has staggered in recent months under the weight of
massive debt, a criminal probe of its former chairman, and a
wave of partner defections that shows no sign of ebbing.
On Monday, two more partners announced they were departing:
Paul Chen, a onetime managing partner of Dewey's Hong Kong
office, joined DLA Piper, and Gregory Coll, a white-collar
attorney in Washington, moved to Schiff Hardin. More than 120 of
Dewey's 300 partners have jumped ship since the beginning of the
year.
Geoffrey Raymond, an artist who specializes in portraits of
controversial executives, stood outside with a painting of
Steven Davis, Dewey's former chairman. The firm said last month
that Davis had been stripped of his leadership positions, days
after it disclosed that he was the subject of a criminal probe
by the New York District Attorney's office.
As with his other works -- former Lehman Brothers Chairman
Richard Fuld among them -- Raymond invited Dewey employees to
write on his canvas with a magic marker.
The messages ranged from livid to lamenting: "Legal Enron!"
"Great firm, bad mgmt." "Steve, was all this worth it?"
One employee, who works in litigation support, wrote, "Life
goes on -- how will you live yours!!"
Davis has denied all wrongdoing; his lawyer did not
immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Two workers carried boxes of belongings labeled "Property of
Dewey & LeBoeuf" as they walked out of the front door. Employees
said recruiters had been brought into the office to help them
find new jobs, even as others packed their things.
Services that had been outsourced -- the mail room, the copy
center -- were essentially shut down last week, one employee
said.
"You walk through the halls, and all you see is boxes," he
said.
Several staffers said they were simply hoping to receive one
more check on the next payday, May 15.
"I just want to get paid and get out," said one secretary, a
nine-year-veteran of the firm. "I don't think I want to work for
a law firm anymore."