April 27 Jury selection kicked off on Monday in
New York state court in the criminal trial of three former
leaders of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf.
Potential jurors began filling out questionnaires in the
trial against former Dewey chair Steven Davis, ex-executive
director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial official
Joel Sanders. The three men face grand larceny, scheme to
defraud and other charges. They have pleaded not guilty.
Dewey, which once had more than 1,000 attorneys, filed for
bankruptcy in 2012, marking the largest law firm collapse in
U.S. history.
The Manhattan District Attorney's office has accused Davis,
DiCarmine and Sanders of hiding Dewey's true financial condition
from creditors, investors and auditors as the firm was on the
brink of financial ruin.
Prosecutors say they overstated revenue to hide the firm's
true financial condition from creditors and investors.
The defendants say the investigation leading to the
prosecution was instigated by disaffected partners who sought to
blame the firm's financial woes on management.
Jury selection may last several weeks and the trial could
last up to six months.
Prosecutors have also indicted a former junior manager at
Dewey, Zachary Warren. His trial will likely begin next year. He
has pleaded not guilty.
The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court
No. 773/2014.
(Reporting By Christine Simmons; Editing By Alexia Garamfalvi
and Noeleen Walder)