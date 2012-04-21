* Greenberg Traurig acknowledges "preliminary" talks on
Dewey lawyers
* Firm won't comment on nature, timing of talks
* Dewey struggling amid partner defections, high debt
By Nick Brown
April 20 Law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP on
Friday said it has had "preliminary discussions" about hiring
lawyers from Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, which is struggling amid high
debt and a raft of partner defections.
Greenberg said in a statement it has had talks "relating to"
Dewey lawyers, but has made "no commitments" and has "not
reached agreements" about whether to hire those lawyers.
Dewey is saddled with large debts, including a roughly $125
million bond, and may be considering a possible prepackaged
bankruptcy that could include a merger with another law firm,
according to news reports.
But Jill Perry, a spokeswoman for Greenberg, declined to
comment on Friday on the timing or nature of Greenberg's talks
relating to Dewey, including whether they centered around a full
merger or merely the hiring of certain lawyers.
In its statement, Greenberg said it has never participated
in a merger. Perry would not say how many Dewey lawyers
Greenberg had discussed or how far along the talks were.
A spokesman for Dewey did not respond to a request for
comment.
Dewey has lost about 23 percent of its partners, or roughly
70 lawyers, since the start of the year as the firm negotiates
with creditors to lower its debt.
Reuters on Thursday reported that Martin Bienenstock, a
bankruptcy attorney at Dewey and a member of the firm's
five-person executive team, had tapped bankruptcy attorney
Albert Togut to help counsel the firm on its restructuring
options.
Dewey is in the process of negotiating with its lenders,
including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.
Firm leaders said this week that the vast majority of
recent departures were part of its plan to reduce its partner
ranks to improve profitability.
Last year, Dewey hired a number of high-profile, well-paid
attorneys. It has been unable to pay many of its longer-term
partners in full in recent months, according to two partners who
have left.
Dewey was created by a merger in 2007 between 250-attorney
Dewey Ballantine and 700-attorney LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & McRae.
At its height in 2008, it had 1,450 attorneys, according to The
National Law Journal.