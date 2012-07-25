* Dewey seeking to pay up to $450,000 in performance-based
bonuses
* Judge seeks salary list of employees eligible for bonuses
* Dewey chooses expert to weigh in on client file
destruction costs
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, July 25 A judge on Wednesday demanded
more detail on a plan by Dewey & LeBoeuf to pay out as much as
$450,000 in performance-based bonuses to employees helping to
wind down the bankrupt law firm's operations.
Judge Martin Glenn said he wanted a list of the employees'
salaries and the amount of bonus money to which they would be
entitled under the plan.
"I need something to put it in context for me," Glenn said,
calling bonuses for bankrupt companies a "hot-button" issue. He
said he was inclined to approve most of the plan pending the
salary list.
U.S. Trustee Tracy Hope Davis had objected to the plan,
which would cover human resources, finance and IT personnel and
billing and collection staff that agreed to stay and help wind
down Dewey. Davis, whose job is to oversee bankruptcies to
ensure compliance with bankruptcy laws, said Dewey had not shown
that it could afford the plan.
In court papers, Dewey called the employees "integral" to
collecting accounts receivable and getting the firm's books and
records in order.
The law firm, once one of the largest in the United States,
is liquidating after filing for bankruptcy in May.
The plan initially covered 52 employees, not including
Stephen Horvath or Janice Meyer, the former Dewey partners now
serving as senior management to the firm as it winds down. But
at least four of those people have left since Dewey presented
the plan earlier this month, an attorney for Dewey said on
Wednesday.
"There's no future in working for Dewey & LeBoeuf -- none,"
Dewey lawyer Al Togut said. "There's every reason for these
people to leave. The only reason for them to stay is this
application."
Dewey's plan would provide financial incentives to employees
who stay with the firm past certain dates or meet certain
thresholds in the collection of accounts receivable.
Davis' objection also took issue with Dewey's plan to pay
$230,000 in additional, discretionary bonuses, but that issue
was not up for debate at the hearing. Dewey argued that the
bonuses, to be allocated to three people, fell under the
so-called "ordinary course" of business and did not need court
approval. Davis argued that Dewey no longer has ordinary-course
business because it is liquidating.
The parties planned to discuss that issue out of court,
though it could wind up before Judge Glenn if the sides cannot
agree on whether the bonuses are appropriate.
CLIENT FILES
Separately, Togut said Dewey has identified an ethics expert
to issue a report on whether Dewey has an ethical obligation to
pay the cost of shredding its old client files.
Togut did not name the expert, but said he was circulating
the person's credentials among Dewey's creditor constituencies.
Judge Glenn earlier this month ordered Dewey to find an
expert to weigh in on a dispute over document shredding. Dewey
has hundreds of thousands of boxes of old client files around
the globe, many housed in storage facilities.
Dewey last month asked court permission to destroy the
files, which are costly to maintain, but did not address the
cost of shredding. The storage facilities feel Dewey should foot
that bill.
Togut said many clients have requested the return of their
files in the wake of the dispute, and the firm expects to ship
more than 100,000 boxes of files.
The case is In Re Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12321.