April 29 New York law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf has
removed its ex-chairman, Steven Davis, from the executive
committee amid a probe by the Manhattan district attorney into
whether Davis made misleading statements about compensation
packages for some high-ranking partners.
According to an internal firm memo obtained by Reuters on
Sunday, the executive committee voted to terminate Davis from
its ranks, but said the move should not be read as a judgment on
the merits of the district attorney's probe.
The firm has also ended discussions with rival law firm
Greenberg Traurig over a possible merger or acquisition,
according to the memo, but is continuing talks with other law
firms.
Dewey, saddled by high debt and a flood of partner
departures, has been eyeing a possible prearranged bankruptcy
filing as a vehicle to be acquired by another firm.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Nick Brown)