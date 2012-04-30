April 30 Seven more partners, including an
executive committee member, have left Dewey & LeBoeuf, the New
York-based law firm hobbled by attorney defections, debt and a
criminal probe into its former chairman.
The most recent wave of departures comes amid disclosures by
firm management that the Manhattan district attorney's office is
investigating "allegations of wrongdoing" by former Dewey
Chairman Steven Davis and that talks with rival Greenberg
Traurig about a potential transaction have ended.
Dewey removed the partners' names from its website between
Friday and Monday.
The firm has lost at least 82 of its 300 partners since the
beginning of the year. It is on the hook for more than $75
million in loan debt, and is trying to convince lenders to
extend a Monday deadline.
The seven partners include Gordon Warnke, the chairman of
Dewey's tax department and a member of the firm's executive
committee. Warnke, who joined Linklaters with partner Joseph
Pari, could not be reached for comment Monday. A spokeswoman for
Linklaters had no immediate comment.
Other newly departed partners are Marshall Stoddard Jr., a
partner in New York and Los Angeles who was the U.S. head of the
firm's bank and institutional finance practice group, and
Charles Moore, a Houston lawyer who was the former general
counsel of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Both
joined Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher separately announced Sunday that it
had hired Peter Gray, a Dubai-based Dewey partner focused on
international litigation and international arbitration.
"Gibson Dunn's unparalleled litigation platform and
top-notch reputation locally and internationally is a tremendous
foundation that will allow me to expand my practice," Gray said
in a statement.
Gary Apfel, the Los Angeles co-chair of Dewey's consumer
financial services group, left the firm on Wednesday, according
to Dewey spokesman Duncan Miller. It was not clear what firm
Apfel had joined.
Dewey separately removed New York corporate partner Linda
Ramson from its website. Miller could not confirm that she had
left the firm, and calls and e-mails to her office at Dewey went
unreturned.
Miller declined to comment further on the departures.
