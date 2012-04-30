* Eleven more partners leave troubled Dewey & LeBoeuf
* Firm's finances under investigation by Manhattan DA
* Firm about to secure two-week loan extension - source
By Nathaniel Raymond
April 30 Eleven more partners have jumped ship
from Dewey & LeBoeuf, as the troubled law firm scrambled on
Monday to close a deal with another firm and secure a loan
extension as a deadline loomed.
New-York based Dewey is now in discussions with at least two
other law firms, including Patton Boggs, according to a person
familiar with the matter. The firm, hobbled by high debt and a
criminal investigation of its former chairman, disclosed on
Sunday that it had ended talks on a potential deal with rival
firm Greenberg Traurig.
Between Friday and Monday, Dewey removed at least seven
partners' names from its website. On Monday, other firms
announced additional defections.
The continuing departures pose a problem for firms
considering a merger with Dewey, since they cannot guarantee
which lawyers will stay, said Mark Jungers, a recruiter with
Lippman Jungers LLC.
The 11 partners include Gordon Warnke, the chairman of
Dewey's tax department and a member of the firm's executive
committee. Warnke, who joined Linklaters with partner Joseph
Pari, could not be reached for comment on Monday. The firm has
lost at least 86 of its 300 partners since the beginning of the
year.
The most recent departures came as Dewey raced against the
clock to avoid defaulting on roughly $75 million in loan debt
due on Monday to a bank group led by JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
As of Monday evening, Dewey and its lenders had all but
completed a roughly two-week extension of the deadline, a person
familiar with the matter said.
A source said on Sunday that the sides had been close to
securing a 90- to 120-day extension, but that was before talks
with Greenberg Traurig fell through.
That revelation, along with the Manhattan district
attorney's ongoing probe into the firm's finances, complicated
negotiations with banks, the person said.
Dewey sent a memo to firm partners on Friday saying that
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance was investigating
"allegations of wrongdoing" by former Dewey Chairman Steven
Davis. Davis, who was ousted from management positions by the
firm on Sunday, has denied any wrongdoing and has retained
criminal lawyer Barry Bohrer of Morvillo, Abramowitz, Grand,
Iason, Anello & Bohrer.
Dewey said on Sunday it was in "discussions with other firms
about a possible transaction and will consider those and other
options for the firm moving forward."
Those firms include Patton Boggs, which is exploring
opportunities short of a full merger, a person familiar with the
matter said.
Edward Newberry, managing partner of Patton Boggs, said in a
statement that his firm from time to time has "conversations
with other firms in connection with our interest in making
strategic acquisitions to strengthen our practice.
"We have only the highest regard for the lawyers at Dewey &
LeBoeuf," he added.
Dewey spokesman Angelo Kakolyris declined comment on the
talks with Patton Boggs.
The New York Times reported on Sunday that Dewey was also in
talks with SNR Denton. Jeff Scalzi, a spokesman for SNR Denton,
said in a statement that the firm enjoys "strong relationships
with many law firms around the world," but does not comment "on
rumors about specific discussions" to hire lawyers.
PARTNER LOSSES
Other newly departed partners are Marshall Stoddard Jr., a
partner in New York and Los Angeles who was the U.S. head of the
firm's bank and institutional finance practice group.
Also leaving Dewey for Morgan Lewis is Charles Moore, a
Houston utilities partner and former general counsel of the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
"(A)s every day's events unfolded, it seemed pretty clear if
there was a better opportunity somewhere else I should take it,"
Moore said on Monday.
Covington & Burling announced on Monday that it hired
capital markets partners Don Murray and Eric Blanchard in New
York.
Clifford Chance said it brought on board two lawyers in New
York: Howard Adler, co-chair of Dewey's tax practice, and Gary
Boss, an insurance partner.
Meanwhile, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher announced on Sunday that
it hired Peter Gray, a Dubai-based Dewey partner focused on
international litigation and international arbitration.
Gary Apfel, the Los Angeles co-chair of Dewey's consumer
financial services group, joined Pepper Hamilton on Monday.
Apfel left Dewey on Wednesday, according to Dewey spokesman
Duncan Miller.
Dewey separately removed New York corporate partner Linda
Ramson from its website. Miller could not confirm she left the
firm and calls and e-mails to her office at Dewey were not
returned.
Miller declined to comment further on the departures.
((nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com)(1-917-403-0130)(347-243-6917
)