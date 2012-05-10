May 10 A Dewey & LeBoeuf employee filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the U.S. law firm that has been hit by a wave of partner defections of failing to give workers enough notice of layoffs.

Vittoria Conn, an employee in Dewey's New York office, said that Dewey had violated both federal and state laws requiring employers to give 60 to 90 days notice before laying them off. Conn said her last day at Dewey is Friday, despite having only been notified of possible layoffs last week.

Dewey is firing about 450 employees in its New York office, according to the complaint.

Angelo Kakolyris, a spokesman for Dewey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.