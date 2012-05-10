By Nate Raymond
May 10 Dewey & LeBoeuf has terminated about 450
people at its New York office effective Friday, according to a
lawsuit filed by an employee who complained the law firm failed
to give her adequate notice.
The employees received notice of the layoffs on Monday,
according to the lawsuit. Angelo Kakolyris, a spokesman for
Dewey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The layoffs could be a death blow for Dewey, once one of the
biggest law firms in the United States. The firm has been
struggling for weeks with partner defections and debt, and it
warned employees on May 4 that it could close its doors.
Thursday's lawsuit was filed by Vittoria Conn, a worker in
Dewey's document production department, who said the company
owes her 60 days of pay because it failed to give adequate
notice.
The action was brought in federal court in New York under
federal and state laws that require employers to give 60 to 90
days' notice before mass layoffs. Conn said she was notified
Monday that her last day would be Friday.
The lawsuit sought class-action status for others laid off
by the company. Dewey "terminated approximately 450 employees at
its Facility on or about May 7, 2012, effective on or about May
11," the lawsuit said.
In a letter sent to employees on May 4, Dewey's management
said it was "possible that adverse developments could ultimately
result in the closure of the firm, which would result in the
termination of your employment."
Separately on Thursday, the Pension Benefit Guaranty
Corporation said it would take over three pension plans covering
1,800 people sponsored by Dewey. The plans were underfunded by
more than $80 million, the federal agency said.