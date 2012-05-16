May 16 For Dewey & LeBoeuf, the time may have
come for last rights. In recent days, Dewey has laid off
hundreds of employees, been hit with new lawsuits for not paying
its bills and continued to shed partners, including the last
member of its top management team.
As late as Wednesday afternoon, however, a spokesman for
Dewey insisted the "firm is not formally closed."
The defection of Washington, D.C., lobbyist L. Charles
Landgraf for Arnold & Porter means there are no partners
remaining in Dewey's office of the chairman, a five-lawyer group
assembled in March to govern the firm in face of mounting
problems.
Stephen Horvath III, Dewey's executive partner in charge of
day-to-day operations, appears to now be top manager of what
remains of the law firm.
Of the roughly 300 partners with the firm in January, only
around 50 remain. Dewey, which is about $225 million in debt, is
facing a growing number of lawsuits dealing with everything from
unpaid rent to pension funding.
Instead of filing for bankruptcy, Dewey appears to be
attempting to liquidate outside of court -- a strategy that one
lawyer for creditors said is unfair.
"In my view, this company has to be put into a bankruptcy,"
said Annette Jarvis of Dorsey & Whitney, a bankruptcy lawyer who
represents a group of 51 retired pension partners at Dewey
predecessor LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & MacRae. "There has to be
transparency."
One option, Jarvis said, would be to force Dewey into an
involuntary bankruptcy filing.
"We are working on that," she said.
CLOSED IN CALIFORNIA
Little legal business is being conducted at the firm and
Dewey & LeBoeuf has ceased operations in California.
It has laid off 433 employees in New York, according to the
Labor Department. A May 10 letter to associates notifying them
of the layoffs stated that "the situation is deteriorating at a
more rapid pace than was initially anticipated."
Lawsuits are piling up. On Friday, a company controlled by
Property Group Partners sued the firm for more than $927,000 in
unpaid rent in Washington, D.C. The landlord is seeking
possession of Dewey's 140,000-square-foot offices on New York
Avenue.
On Monday, Dewey was sued by the U.S. Pension Benefit
Guaranty Corporation, a government agency that is seeking to
seize control of the firm's three pension plans, which were
underfunded by $80 million, the PBGC said.
In addition, a former employee has filed a proposed class
action against Dewey stemming from its layoffs, and ABM
Janitorial Services, which provided janitorial services to the
firm, sued Dewey in New York state court claiming it was owed
$299,000.
OFFICE OF CHAIRMAN SHUTTERED
Landgraf had been the managing partner of Dewey's
Washington, D.C., office and chair of the firm's legislative and
public policy group. His clients have included Lloyd's of
London, the Association of Dutch Insurers, The Financial
Services Roundtable and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.
His departure follows that of other members of the office of
the chairman, which Dewey created on March 27 amid partner
defections to take over responsibility from its then sole
chairman, Steven Davis.
On Friday, Dewey bankruptcy partner Martin Bienenstock said
he would leave the firm to join Proskauer Rose. His announcement
came two days after Jeffrey Kessler and Richard Shutran, two
other partners in the office of the chairman, said they would
leave to join Winston & Strawn and O'Melveny & Myers,
respectively.
Davis, who was also initially a member of the office of the
chairman, was removed from all leadership roles on April 29
after the firm said in a memo that the New York District
Attorney was investigating allegations of wrongdoing against
Davis.
Davis has denied any wrongdoing. A spokeswoman for Davis
declined to comment on Wednesday.