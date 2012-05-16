By Nate Raymond
May 16 For Dewey & LeBoeuf, the time may have
come for last rites. It has laid off hundreds of employees, been
hit with lawsuits for not paying its bills and continued to shed
partners, including on Wednesday the last member of its top
management team.
As late as Wednesday afternoon, however, a spokesman for
Dewey insisted the "firm is not formally closed."
The defection of Washington, D.C., lobbyist L. Charles
Landgraf for Arnold & Porter means there are no partners
remaining in Dewey's office of the chairman, a five-lawyer group
assembled in March to govern the firm in the face of mounting
problems.
Stephen Horvath III, Dewey's executive partner in charge of
day-to-day operations, appears to now be the top manager of what
remains of the law firm.
Of the roughly 300 partners with the firm in January, only
around 50 remain. Dewey, which has about $225 million in debt,
is facing a growing number of lawsuits dealing with everything
from unpaid rent to pension funding.
Instead of filing for bankruptcy, Dewey appears to be
attempting to liquidate outside of court - a strategy that one
lawyer for creditors said cannot guarantee fairness.
"In my view, this company has to be put into a bankruptcy,"
said Annette Jarvis of Dorsey & Whitney, a bankruptcy lawyer who
represents a group of 51 retired pension partners at Dewey
predecessor LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & MacRae. "There has to be
transparency."
One option, Jarvis said, would be to force Dewey into an
involuntary bankruptcy filing.
"We are working on that," she added.
LITTLE LEGAL BUSINESS
Little legal business is being conducted at the firm and
Dewey & LeBoeuf told lawyers last week that it would cease
operations in California.
It has laid off 433 of 533 employees in New York, according
to the New York State Labor Department. A May 10 letter to
associates notifying them of the layoffs stated that "the
situation is deteriorating at a more rapid pace than was
initially anticipated."
Lawsuits are piling up. On Friday, a company controlled by
Property Group Partners sued the firm for more than $927,000 in
unpaid rent in Washington, D.C. The landlord is seeking
possession of Dewey's 140,000-square-foot offices on New York
Avenue.
On Monday, Dewey was sued by the U.S. Pension Benefit
Guaranty Corporation, a government agency that wants control of
the firm's three pension plans, which were underfunded by $80
million, the PBGC said.
In addition, a former employee has filed a proposed class
action against Dewey stemming from its layoffs and ABM
Janitorial Services, which provided janitorial services to the
firm, sued Dewey in New York state court claiming it was owed
$299,000. On Wednesday, a temporary-attorney staffing company
called Diamond Personnel LLC sued Dewey in New York state court
for failing to pay more than $740,500.
OFFICE OF CHAIRMAN SHUTTERED
Landgraf had been the managing partner of Dewey's
Washington, D.C., office and chairman of the firm's legislative
and public policy group. His clients have included Lloyd's of
London, the Association of Dutch Insurers, The Financial
Services Roundtable and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.
His departure follows that of other members of the office of
the chairman, which Dewey created on March 27 amid partner
defections to take over responsibility from its then sole
chairman, Steven Davis.
On Friday, Dewey bankruptcy partner Martin Bienenstock said
he would leave the firm to join Proskauer Rose. His announcement
came two days after Jeffrey Kessler and Richard Shutran, two
other partners in the office of the chairman, said they would
leave to join Winston & Strawn and O'Melveny & Myers,
respectively.
Davis, who was also initially a member of the office of the
chairman, was removed from all leadership roles on April 29
after the firm said in a memo that the New York District
Attorney was investigating allegations of wrongdoing against
Davis.
Davis has denied any wrongdoing. A spokeswoman for Davis
declined to comment on Wednesday.